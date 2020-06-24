Xiaomi owned Redmi officially revealed the Redmi 9 handset in the Chinese market. The smartphone is up for pre-orders via Xiaomi's official China website, JD.com, Suning.com & TMall till June 29. The Redmi 9 is launched in carbon black, mordecin, neon blue & lotus root powder colours & is said to receive the latest MIUI 12 update from July 30 in China. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Online Listing Reveal Prices & Specifications Ahead of Official Launch.

The mobile phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ full-screen waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2340X1080 pixels. The handset flaunts a quad rear camera module with a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and attending video calls, there is an 8MP shooter with AI beauty mode. The stunning mobile is powered by MTK Helio G80 chipset with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

Redmi 9 Launch

Redmi's newly launched smartphone will be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB & 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The handset comes packed with a masssive 5,020mAh battery with 18W quick charging support & a rear fingerprint sensor with AI face unlock facility. The mobile phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. Additionally, Redmi's new device comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi direct, FM radio, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack & USB Type-C port. Redmi 9 is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,550) for 4GB & 64GB storage whereas the 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB variants Cost CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,690) & CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,800) respectively.

