Gurugram, Jan 4 (PTI) A court here on Thursday granted bail to cow vigilante Monu Manesar in connection with an attempted murder case in the Pataudi area, said police.

According to the order issued by the court of additional district and sessions judge Jasbir Singh, Monu will have to remain in jail pending trial in another case.

Monu has not yet got relief in Rajasthan's Nasir-Junaid murder case, a senior police officer said.

Monu's counsel, Advocate Shyamveer Yadav, said that his client was denied bail in the murder case by the Sessions court under contention he could put pressure on the witnesses, and also because other accused are yet to be arrested in the case.

On 7 February 2023, a youth was shot at in a fight between two communities in an area under the Pataudi Police Station.

On October 7, Gurugram Police brought Monu from Ajmer Jail to Gurugram on a production warrant.

Police took him on four days' remand after being produced in Pataudi court.

In the course of investigation, they recovered from a gun house a rifle which Monu had deposited for safekeeping 20 days after the incident.

They later recovered a Mahindra Scorpio car with 4 live rounds and 2 empty shells in it, said police.

On October 11, police produced Monu in court and sent him to jail.

