Shimla, June 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh unit of the CPI(M) on Friday slammed the policies of the Narendra Modi government as "neo-liberal" and "anti-people" and made a series of demands at a two-day meeting of the party on Friday.

At the meeting, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced that it will extend its support to July 9 nationwide strike of the central trade unions.

The Himachal Pradesh State Committee of CPI(M) has also decided to oppose the proposed bilateral trade agreement by the central government and the Trump administration to reduce the tariff on imported apples.

The party has also demanded that eviction of people from their land, seizing and removing their houses be stopped. It has also demanded the central government to amend Forest Conservation Act, 1980 to give land to tribals, poor farmers and natural calamities affected families.

The CPI(M) has also opposed the policy of privatisation of the electricity sector and opposes the installation of smart prepaid electricity metres.

It further demanded that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds given by the central government to the state should be released immediately and a minimum of 100 days work should be ensured.

