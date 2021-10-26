Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 26 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne miscreants on Tuesday looted Rs 5 lakh from a retired postmaster in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a police officer said.

The incident took place on the busy Barabazar Chowk under the jurisdiction of Bara Bazar police station of the district, the police said.

Sarbajit Goswami, a retired postmaster, was about to enter a shop after withdrawing the money from the Barabazar branch of a bank when the miscreants snatched away the bag containing the cash, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, Manoj Ratan Chothe, said.

An FIR was registered at the Barabazar police station, he said.

All the adjoining police stations have been put on alert and vehicle checking drives launched to apprehend the culprits, the SP said.

