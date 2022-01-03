New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Gross advances of CSB Bank grew 11.55 per cent to Rs 14,827.10 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to the lender's provisional data released on Monday.

In the corresponding quarter a year ago, the private sector bank had reported gross advances worth Rs 13,291.39 crore.

Even as the gross advances were up nearly 12 per cent during the December 2021 quarter, the advances against gold and gold jewellery were down by 1.67 per cent to Rs 5,539.77 crore as per the provisional data, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The south-based lender had gold and gold jewellery advances of Rs 5,633.75 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

On the other hand, the total deposits (provisional) were up by 7.34 per cent in the reported quarter to Rs 19,056.01 crore, against Rs 17,752.98 crore in the year-ago period.

CSB Bank said the data is provisional and subject to a limited review by the joint statutory auditors of the bank.

Shares of CSB Bank on Monday closed at Rs 237.50 apiece on the BSE, up 0.93 per cent from the previous close. HRS hrs

