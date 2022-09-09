New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) State-managed CSC SPV has appointed former IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Rakesh as its managing director, an official statement said.

The appointment comes following the resignation of Dinesh Tyagi from the post, who played a key role in the scaling up of CSCs from 60,000 in 2014 to over 5 lakh at present.

CSCs provide government services in rural areas.

"Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, CEO of CSC SPV, has been appointed as the Managing Director of the company. The decision to this effect was taken at the 52nd board meeting of CSC held at the Ministry of Electronics and IT here," the statement said on Friday.

Rakesh took over as the CEO of Common Service Centre Special Purpose Vehicle (CSC SPV) in November 2020 after taking a voluntary retirement from Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre and brings around 30 years of experience in serving the government in various capacities.

Before joining CSC, Rakesh was additional chief secretary in Tripura. He has served as joint secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) where he led several initiatives for 'Make in India' in the electronics sector.

He has also served the Ministry of Rural Development, looking after Indira Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The board meeting, held under the chairmanship of Meity Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, discussed important agenda like the appointment of new managing director and directors and approval of annual financial statement for the financial year 2021-22.

As per the results, net profit increased by 12.8 per cent to Rs 141 crore in the financial year 2021-22 from Rs 125 crore in the 2020-21.

CSC earnings increased by over 25 per cent to Rs 1,804.92 crore in the year ended March 2022 compared to Rs 1,441.82 crore it registered in the financial year 2020-21.

CSC also announced a dividend of 6 per cent for its shareholders.

As of July 2022, there are 5.33 lakh active CSCs across the country, of which, 74,500 are managed by women village level entrepreneurs.

