Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) D2C online footwear brand Fausto on Monday announced its entry into the UAE market through e-commerce giant Amazon with the introduction of a plus-size collection tailored to the preferences of UAE customers.

The company said it will focus on men's ethnic and formal wear as part of its growth strategy in the new market.

This strategic move marks Fausto's commitment to global growth and to offer premium footwear options to diverse audiences worldwide, the company said.

The expansion into the UAE represents the first phase of its broader international expansion strategy, it said and added that the company has set goals to achieve 10 per cent of its total revenue by the next financial year.

Fausto's said its decision to enter the UAE market via Amazon.ae is based on a deep understanding of the evolving online retail landscape in the region.

The UAE market exhibits a burgeoning demand for quality footwear, coupled with a growing trend towards online shopping, especially post-pandemic, it said.

Noting that the company recognises this transition as an opportunity to introduce its offerings to UAE consumers, the company said it aims to carve a distinctive niche in the UAE market with a diverse range of footwear options tailored to the specific preferences of the region.

