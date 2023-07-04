New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Dabur India anticipates expansion in its gross margins in the current fiscal amid softening commodity prices, which would help the homegrown FMCG major to increase advertising and promotion spending and gradually improve its operating margins.

Besides, Dabur India now has a portfolio of 23 brands, with sales worth higher than Rs 100 crore each. The company has added five new brands in the list in the last one year, Dabur said in its latest annual report.

Its juice brand Real has "remarkable growth" in FY23 with revenues surpassing Rs 1,600 crore and it is on track to cross Rs 2,000 crore-milestone in the next few years, it added.

"In all, we now have 17 brands that are above Rs 100 crore but lesser than Rs 500 crore in size; 2 brands that are over Rs 500 crore but less than Rs 1,000 crore in size, and another 4 brands that have a turnover of more than Rs 1,000 crore," said its Chairman Mohit Burman addressing the shareholders.

Currently, four brands -- Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, Dabur Red Paste and juice brand Real -- are having a running over of Rs 1,000 crore, while two brands -- Dabur Honey and Dabur Chyawanprash -- are between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore in sales.

While discussing the material inflation, its CEO Mohit Malhotra said, in FY23 Dabur faced approximately 12 per cent for the company.

"Fortunately, we are now witnessing a reversal in the commodity cycle, resulting in reduced prices for most of our key commodities, with the exception of the F&B basket. This development allows us to anticipate an expansion in gross margins for the current year," he said.

According to Malhotra, this expanded gross margin will be allocated in two primary ways -- a portion will be allocated towards advertising and promotion (A&P) investments, which have experienced some moderation due to high inflation. Secondly, the remaining portion will contribute to the gradual improvement of the company's operating margin.

In FY24, Dabur is embarking on a host of cost-saving initiatives to drive efficiencies across our functions, be it supply chain, procurement, packaging and indirect overheads, said Malhotra.

"These measures, coupled with the moderation in inflation, provide a positive outlook for Dabur, allowing us to capture potential cost advantages and enhance our financial performance," he added.

Over innovations, Malhotra said it has been a central focus of Dabur's strategy and has played a significant role in keeping connected with consumers. It will continue new product developments (NPDs). Over the past year, it has seen several NPDs.

"Looking ahead, we firmly believe that innovation will continue to be a vital driver of growth for us. Going forward, we will also focus on making larger investments and scaling up recent successful launches," he added.

Dabur has currently eight power brands, which "continue to fuel the company's growth," and its Chairman Burman see "significant opportunities" and believes that investments in building a strong supply chain, manufacturing infrastructure and an enduring portfolio will enable to capture growth opportunities.

The power brands are: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste, Real and Vatika.

Besides, Dabur will also continue to enhance its rural footprint, rolling out premium, consumer-centric innovations in urban India and ploughing investments behind its power brands.

"Our rural footprint has crossed the 100,000-village mark this year. We will continue to drive deeper into the hinterland, going forward," he said.

Dabur, which became the first plastic waste-positive Indian FMCG company in FY23, has also set an ambitious target of achieving net zero in the entire value chain by 2045.

This will be "supported by a 200 per cent increase in acreage for sustainably cultivating medicinal plants by 2030 and a 100 per cent rise in the number of farmers being engaged in the exercise," the chairman said.

In the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, Dabur India's consolidated revenue was Rs 11,529.9 crore.

