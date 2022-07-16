New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, on Saturday said its board has approved the appointment of former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran as non-independent non-executive director.

The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation has approved the appointment of Damodaran as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to shareholders' approval, a company statement said.

Also Read | Banxso is the Ultimate Investment Medium for Generation Z and Millenials.

In his previous stint at the airline, Damodaran was an independent director and chairman of board of directors at InterGlobe Aviation from January 24, 2019 to May 3, 2022.

On May 4, Venkataramani Sumantran was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation.

Also Read | SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 Assistant Manager Positions at sebi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Damodaran, a retired IAS officer, was Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from February 2005 to February 2008.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)