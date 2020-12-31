Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) The Darjeeling ropeway has resumed operations in the popular hill station in West Bengal from Thursday, after remaining closed for nearly 10 months due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said

Conveyor and Ropeway Services said the much awaited Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Ropeway (DRV) has opened for the tourists on Thursday.

The Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Passenger Ropeway is a passenger ropeway located in Darjeeling town of West Bengal. It is also know an as Darjeeling Ropeway and is one of Asia's longest Passenger Ropeways and also the first Passenger Ropeway in India, the official claimed.

A number of tourists lined up for the ride after the ropeway resumed services, Conveyor & Ropeway Services director Rachana Mukherjee said.

