New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The DDA has approved changes in land use in Ghazipur, Auchandi village and Jangpura to enhance public infrastructure, along with giving the nod to housing schemes to boost the sector and for the development of Narela sub-city, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held here on Monday. It was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairman of the department.

“Several decisions were given the go-ahead for housing schemes to boost the sector and for development of Narela sub-city. The authority approved the proposals on change of land use in public interest – in Ghazipur for setting up RFID, in Auchandi village for construction of electrical sub-station, in Jangpura for RRTS installations,” the statement read.

Extension in timelines was provided for 23 non-conforming industrial clusters for submission of re-development plans, it said, adding that the authority sanctioned the pre-determined rates for 2023-24 of Rohini phase IV and V, Tikri Kalan and Narela.

The statement further said that the e-auction mode of the Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023 was launched on November 30, 2023, and closed on December 29, 2023. Out of 2,093 flats on offer, 3,078 earnest money deposits (EMD) were received against 812 flats and 744 flats were booked, it said.

“The authority approved that for the left-out flats of Sector 19B and Sector 14, Dwarka, another round of e-auction be carried out quickly. With regard to MIG flats at Loknayakpuram it was decided to offer them through FCFS mode,” the statement read.

A discount of 15 per cent to the general public and 25 per cent to employees of the central government, state government and government autonomous bodies would be offered as an incentive for more than 440 flats at Sector A1-A4, Narela, in the ongoing first come first serve (FCFS) scheme, it said.

A discount of 15 per cent on 246 LIG flats of Ramgarh Colony is being extended on the prices offered in the previous Special Housing Scheme 2021, it added.

The DDA said it has allowed the participation of non-governmental legal entities to purchase built-up properties in bulk offered by it. Any private entity with a registered office or campus in Delhi-NCR can now purchase residential flats of the DDA in bulk for use as residential staff quarters and hostels among others, it said.

The decision of the authority to dispose of around 220 flats in Dwarka in the ongoing Diwali Special Housing Scheme through phase III of e-auction will offer a window of opportunity to own a premium flat in Delhi, the statement said.

To provide congestion-free smooth traffic at Delhi border points, the DDA has approved the change in land use of land measuring 7,205 sqm from ‘recreational' to ‘transportation' for the construction of a five-lane toll plaza at Ghazipur, it said.

The approved proposal will now be moved to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for issue of notification, it added.

To move towards green energy and enhance the well-being of the public by mitigating the use of environmental pollutants, the authority approved a change of land use of a land block measuring 39.603 acres in Auchandi village, Zone N from ‘Agriculture/Green Belt (A-2)' to ‘Utility (U-3)' for construction of a 765/400 KV Electric substation, it stated.

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), through its 100 per cent owned subsidiary Powergrid Narela Transmission Limited (PNTL), is constructing a transmission system to bring renewable power to Delhi. In this regard, the PGCIL has requested the DDA for the change in land use, the statement said.

To further boost public transportation in the NCR, the DDA has approved a change of land use of 33.33 acres from part ‘industrial' and part ‘utility' to ‘transportation' (T2) located at Jangpura for RRTS installations, including a stabling yard and station, operational control centre, NCRTC office, and Staff quarters, it stated.

