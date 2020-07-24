New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Food safety regulator FSSAI on Friday extended by two months till October 1 the deadline for traditional sweet makers to display the 'best before' and manufacturing date of non-packaged sweets.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued an order in this regard in February and later extended the deadline till August 1.

Also Read | Vivo Y51s 5G Smartphone with a 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"In view of disruption and lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and representation received from sweets association and stakeholders, it has been decided to give a final extension to the date of enforcement for display of 'Date of manufacturing' and 'Best before use' from August 1 to October 1, 2020," the FSSAI said.

During this period, sweets associations are advised to sensitise and build capacity of their members to implement the order from October 1, it added.

Also Read | How to Identify and Stop Bully Friends Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)