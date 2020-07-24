Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer officially launched the Vivo Y51s smartphone in the home country. The device will go on sale in China on July 29 via official Vivo China website. The handset is listed on the website in three colour options - Secret Realme Black, Snow Feather White & Bihailan. Key highlights of Vivo Y51s are a massive 4,500mAh battery, an Exynos 880 Octa-core chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera module & much more. 2020 Vivo Z5x Smartphone With Snapdragon 712 SoC & 5000mAh Battery Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo Y51s (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

Vivo Y51s sports a 6.53-inch capacitive multi-touch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For optics, the smartphone flaunts a triple rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Vivo Y51s (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

The mobile phone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine flash charging support. The handset is powered by an Octa-core Samsung Exynos 880 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM & 128GB internal storage.

Vivo Y51s Camera (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

The device runs on Android 10 based FuntouchOS 10.5 & will be offered in Secret Realme Black, Snow Feather White & Bihailan shades. Additionally, the mobile phone gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Vivo Y51s is priced at CNY 1798 (approximately Rs 19,175) for 6GB & 128GB configuration.

