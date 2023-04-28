Tirupati, Apr 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday called on the students of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) to decipher the ancient wisdom of the Vedas.

Addressing the seventh convocation of the varsity, the Governor said Vedas were treasures of knowledge from ages ago, whose essence should be propagated for the well-being of humanity.

“India, or Bharat, has been popular as the powerhouse of knowledge ever since the dawn of human civilisation. The uniqueness of Indian knowledge system lies in the quintessential Vedic sources that originated in this sub-continent,” Nazeer said in his speech.

As the Chancellor of the varsity, he appreciated the institution for digitising 3,000 manuscripts thus far and wished that SVVU would reach greater heights in spreading knowledge for the benefit of society, not only in the country but across the world.

As many as 550 students were conferred with graduate and post-graduate degrees. The title of Maha Mahopadhyaya was awarded to Subrahmanya Shastri Salakshana Ghanapati and Dravida Shastry and the title of Vachaspathi was conferred on Ramasomayaji Shastry and Vamsikrishna Ghanapati.

