Mangaluru (K'taka), Jan 30 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a decomposed state in Nethravati river in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said.

He was wearing a lungi and a T-shirt. A wristwatch was also found on the body, the police said.

It is suspected that the person must have fallen into the river three days ago, they said.

Social worker Prem Prakash D'Souza brought the body ashore.

Police have registered a case and begun investigation.

