New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Deepak Bagla has assumed charge as the mission director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), an official statement said on Monday.

Prior to this, Bagla served as the managing director & CEO of Invest India, the government's national investment promotion and facilitation agency.

He has served on several high-level government committees and represented India in multiple international forums, including as president of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

Bagla holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, and Master's degrees in International Diplomacy and International Trade & Finance from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

The Atal Innovation Mission continues to play a central role in advancing the Government of India's mission on innovation and entrepreneurship, the statement said.

With a renewed mandate approved by the Union Cabinet, AIM is set to scale its impact through focused, outcome-driven initiatives aligned with national development priorities, it added.

