New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.14 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 243.86 crore during the June quarter on higher sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 199.65 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose 16.54 per cent to Rs 2,658.75 crore during the June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year from Rs 2,281.33 crore in a year-ago.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,337.31 crore as against Rs 2,023.25 crore in the said period.

DFPCL Chairman and Managing Director said, "The strong start to FY26 underscores the impact of our strategic transformation and disciplined execution. Our continued focus on specialty products, customer engagement, and operational agility is driving tangible results."

The company's net debt further reduced even as "we progressed major capital investments," he said, adding, "This reinforces the strength of our business model."

DFPCL manufactures both industrial chemicals and fertilisers with a strong presence in Technical Ammonium Nitrate (mining chemicals), industrial chemicals, and crop nutrition (fertilisers).

