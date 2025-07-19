New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth died after his two-wheeler hit a road divider in west Delhi's Janakpuri area while he was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Rathore, a resident of Uttam Nagar, who worked as a street food vendor, they said.

"A PCR call about the accident was received at Janakpuri police station at around 5:45 pm on Friday. The police rushed to the spot, where they found the victim lying unconscious on the road, surrounded by a pool of blood," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Initial enquiry suggested that Rahul was riding from the Dabri flyover side and lost control of his two-wheeler in an attempt to avoid hitting a person who was crossing the road. His vehicle then collided with the divider, he said.

Rahul suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the hospital, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned, and legal proceedings have been initiated, police said.

