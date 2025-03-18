New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Delhi government has announced an ambitious plan to transition its entire public bus fleet to electric-driven by 2027, positioning the national capital as a leader in sustainable urban mobility.

The initiative is a key part of the government's 100-day plan to improve public transport in the city, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Announcing the plan, Singh emphasised that more than 1,000 electric buses, in nine-metre and 12-metre configurations, would be added to the fleet from April.

The government is also focusing on route rationalisation and improved infrastructure to ensure a seamless transition without inconveniencing commuters, he added.

Singh said, "Delhi is taking a historic step towards clean and sustainable public transport. Our vision is to make Delhi the EV capital of India. With this phase-wise transition, we are moving in the right direction."

To support the transition, charging infrastructure is being rapidly developed and transporters have been urged to expedite the supply of new electric buses.

The government is also integrating electric buses into Delhi's transport network to enhance efficiency and last-mile connectivity, particularly in rural and narrow areas where large buses are not feasible.

The transport minister also reaffirmed that the free ride scheme for women will continue. Additionally, revenue generation measures are being implemented to make the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) financially self-sufficient by the next fiscal year, he said.

"Our efforts are focused on revenue generation while providing world-class transport services to the people of Delhi. By the next financial year, DTC will be a profitable organisation," the minister added.

