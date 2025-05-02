New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday inaugurated the 13th edition of the three-day literature festival, saying that it is a mirror to society, and festivals like these ensure that voices from all walks of life are heard and celebrated.

The Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) is themed 'Delhi Writes: Voices, Visions and Verses,' and this festival will run until May 4, a statement said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 3: Ashok Gehlot, Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Laxmikant Kattimani - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 3.

"Literature is not a privilege, but a right. It is not only for the literate but a right for all. It is a mirror to society, and festivals like these ensure that voices from all walks of life are heard and celebrated," Gupta said.

Also Read | What Is 'Santhara'? Madhya Pradesh Toddler Battling Brain Tumour Becomes Youngest Ever To Take Sacred Ritual of Voluntary Death.

He also highlighted Delhi's legacy as a hub of culture, ideas and intellectual exchange.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra also attended the inauguration and expressed the civic body's commitment to supporting art, culture, and literature.

Chandra said NDMC looks forward to future collaboration with the festival.

The festival opened with a panel discussion on 'Delhi as an Art, Cultural and Heritage Hub: Role of social media'. The panel included fashion influencer Sukhneett Wadhwa, mural artist Sneha Chakraborty, author Anuradha Kumar Jain, and historian Swapna Liddle, the statement read.

The inaugural session also featured the Delhi Literature Festival Awards 2025 which recognised notable contributions to Indian literature across genres.

In the Fiction category, Swallowing the Sun by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri was awarded, while India on the Move by Marya Shakil and Narendra Nath won in the Non-Fiction category, it mentioned.

Ebrahim Alkazi: Holding Time Captive by Amal Allana received the award in Biography category while former RBI governor D. Subbarao was honoured in the Autobiography category for Just A Mercenary, it read.

Over the next two days, the festival will continue with a wide range of events, including panel discussions, poetry readings, book launches, workshops, and theatre performances, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)