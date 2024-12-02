New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) For the second consecutive day on Monday, Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement although it remained in the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 273 in the morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Sunday stood at 285, an improvement to the 'poor' category and a welcome relief following 32 consecutive days of 'very poor' and 'severe' air quality (AQI over 400).

The city's air quality was last recorded in the 'poor' category on October 29 with an AQI of 268, according to the CPCB.

Experts attribute the improvement to dry northwesterly winds and ample sunlight, which have helped disperse pollutants. However, the city's air quality remains far from ideal as an AQI between 201 and 300 is still considered harmful to sensitive groups.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.9 degrees above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 27 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels were recorded at 89 per cent at 8:30 am, the IMD said.

