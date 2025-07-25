New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a review meeting on the upcoming Swachhta Abhiyaan and directed officials to prepare a concrete action plan to ensure its effective implementation.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and all other departments concerned.

"The chief minister directed all the departments to prepare a concrete action plan and ensure its timely implementation to make the cleanliness campaign effective and based on public participation," the Chief Minister's Office said in an X post.

Sood, while talking to PTI Videos, said that the cleanliness campaign will be held from August 1 to 30.

"On the first three days of the campaign, government schools, colleges and offices will clear up their garbage. The chief minister will also clean her office," he said.

On specific days, even the JJ (Jhuggi-Jhompri) clusters will be cleaned under the campaign, he said.

