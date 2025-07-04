New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated her new camp office, Jan Seva Sadan, on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area.

Gupta has been allotted two bungalows on the same road by the Public Works Department, one each to serve as her house and her office.

'The Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Sadan' will be a direct interface between the people and the government.

The chief minister emphasised the commitment that public service is the "supreme duty" of her government and added, "The Jan Seva Sadan will serve as the centre for every citizen's concern, hope, suggestion, and resolution."

This new facility is an extension of the tradition of public participation, transparency, and accountability, built on the foundation of people's trust, she said.

"The Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Sadan has been established by the Delhi government with the objective of direct communication with the people, institutionalising public hearings, and ensuring timely redressal of grievances," Gupta said.

A coordinated system will be implemented under the presence of senior officials to ensure prompt resolution of issues, she stated.

"Our aim is to ensure that no resident of Delhi has to run from pillar to post with their problems. They can come directly to this centre and receive a timely resolution," she said

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra said Jan Seva Sadan is where the chief minister will hear public grievances.

Mishra also claimed that this is the first time that the Delhi CM's office has been made open to the public.

The office inauguration featured a 'havan,' attended by Gupta and her family.

Renovation work is on at the other bungalow, where Gupta, who currently lives in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, is scheduled to move to.

