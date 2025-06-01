New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) After completing 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta left for a short two-day trip to Uttarakhand on Sunday. She would be accompanied by her family during the trip, sources said.

Gupta will be in Haridwar on Sunday where she will take a holy dip in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. She will inaugurate a dharamshala in Haridwar and also participate in Ganga 'aarti' in Rishikesh in the evening.

On Monday, she is likely to visit Kedarnath, sources said.

The BJP government in Delhi led by Gupta completed 100 days in power on Friday. The BJP won the Assembly polls held in February this year, forming the government in Delhi after 27 years.

She took oath as Delhi chief minister along with her cabinet ministers on February 20, at a ceremony at Ramleela Maidan.

