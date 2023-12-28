New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Hotels, fine-dining restaurants and cafes in Delhi are gearing up to welcome the new year with precautionary measures in place after the national capital reported its first case of the new JN.1 Covid sub-variant.

These establishments aim to provide a safe and enjoyable experience with sanitation and hygiene as priorities as people in the national capital get ready to welcome the new year.

Delhi on Wednesday reported its first case of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, however, has appealed to people not to panic. He told PTI Video that the city government has ramped up Covid testing, with 636 tests conducted on Wednesday.

In this situation, the establishments are implementing stringent health protocols for their patrons.

Raasta owner Joy Singh, recalling the pandemic and its impact on the industry, said, "The emphasis is on creating a lavish celebration while ensuring the health and wellbeing of patrons."

Around 70 to 80 per cent of restaurants in Delhi have been pre-booked and preparations are underway in full swing for the celebrations at the restaurant, Singh said.

"We are emphasising sanitation and hygiene to ensure that safety protocols are in place for hosting 250 guests at once," Singh told PTI.

Discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, Devnath -- the manager of Diggin Cafe -- highlighted the challenges amid multiple waves of the pandemic.

He emphasised that they are prepared with safety measures and, as the hospitality sector navigates the festival season, stressed the importance of responsibly hosting events.

"The emphasis is on creating a lavish celebration while ensuring the health and wellbeing of the guests," Devnath said.

Connaught Place, with its vibrant nightlife, is once again gearing up to be the hotspot for New Year parties.

As the clock winds down to the beginning of 2024, clubs and cafes have been collaborating with artistes to attract patrons.

"New Year's time is the biggest period for the hospitality industry and everyone wants to be part of the celebrations. We are ready to give a new experience to music lovers," Randeep Narang, a DJ, said.

According to a New Year event planner, artiste nights, food packages and live music will feature a diverse range -- from traditional English foods to Mughal cuisine, including vegan options.

"The industry has faced multiple challenges. However, optimism prevails as Delhiites eagerly anticipate the grandeur of New Year's Eve festivities," she added.

All the city's popular hangout spots, especially those with a social media theme, are preparing to host revellers.

At locations such as Khan Market, the festival spirit is palpable with decorations drawing both shoppers and diners, the event planner told PTI.

The manager of Unplugged Courtyard at Connaught Place said people are expected to gather with their families and friends for BBQ parties.

"Despite initial concerns following Covid cases reported in some states, cafe owners are confident of the safety measures implemented," he said.

