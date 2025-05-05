New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Delhi government has ordered the hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city having excise license to obtain mandatory police clearance licenses within five days or face punitive action.

The Excise department of the government in an order issued on Monday, said that it has been observed that a number HCR (hotels, clubs, restaurants) licensees have not submitted the police clearance certificates.

There around 900 hotels, clubs and restaurants in different parts of the city that serve liquor to their customers.

The police complaint certificate is mandatory and required to submit within 30 days of issuance of license under Section 13 of Delhi Excise Act,2009. The excise department had issued a circular in February for getting the police clearance certificates by the HCR licensees.

"All the HCR licensees who have not submitted Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) till date are directed submit the same within five days, failing which necessary action will be taken against them as per Delhi Excise Act and Rules framed there under," warned the latest order by the department.

The certificates are sought by the Excise department for licenses issued to the HCR category in way of general verification by the police ensuring the background of the operators of the these establishments do not have any police record.

