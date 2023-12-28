New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Delhi government will honour the school with best management committee at its annual Excellence in Education Awards and the winner will be adjudged on the basis of criteria such as impact on student attendance and judicious use of funds.

In order to be considered for the 'School with Best Management Committee Award', the schools have to submit their applications through the Head of School by January 2, 2024, Delhi government officials said.

The winner will be picked after the applicants are assessed based on their performance in the academic session 2022-23, they said.

"School Management Committees (SMCs) formed under the Right to Education Act have worked tirelessly with schools to enhance parental participation, over years. Evaluation criteria to award the SMC include impact on student attendance, judicious use of funds, counselling, making school a safe space for children, and community service," Delhi Education Minister Atishi said.

"The management committees raise the benchmark of what Delhi government schools can offer to our kids," she added.

