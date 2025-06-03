New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday said the Delhi government is planning to hold a mega job fair in July as it is determined to ensure that no youth in the city remains unemployed, according to an official statement.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the minister said every effort will be made to provide suitable job opportunities for all, regardless of their educational or professional background.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

Officials from technical and higher education departments also attended the meeting.

The government is planning to hold a mega job fair in July as part of its larger initiative to connect job seekers directly with recruiters, Mishra said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the statement, the budget for 2025-?26 includes provisions to hold such employment fairs and create a common platform for employers and young aspirants.

Mishra directed officials to ensure greater collaboration among departments, industry and educational institutions to build a strong framework for employment generation.

He said the government will work closely with all stakeholders to match youths with jobs that align with their qualifications and interests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)