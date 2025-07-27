New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was found dead inside a water tank at his farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area on Saturday, police said.

An information was received regarding a man lying unresponsive in the water tank located within the premises of his farmhouse, they said.

When a police team reached the spot, they found that the man had died, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from the property and adjoining areas is being scanned.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

