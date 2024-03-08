New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level was recorded as 90 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

Also Read | 2006 Varanasi Bomb Blast: 18 Years Since Holy City of India Witnessed Twin Blasts That Left 28 Dead and Over 100 Injured; Here's What Happened.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate " category with a reading of 159, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am.

Also Read | Gender Disparity: Only 1.6% of Companies Listed in Fortune India 500 Led by Women, Study Shows.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)