New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A man wanted in an armed extortion and robbery case in Haryana's Jind has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Naseeb (32), a resident of Sultanpuri in northwest Delhi, was apprehended from the Vikaspuri area on Saturday around 5 pm, they said.

He was wanted in connection with an attack on June 13 at a grocery store in Choupda Patti, Narwana, where a gang of four allegedly shot the shopkeeper and looted Rs 2.5 lakh, police said.

"Based on a tip-off that one of the accused would arrive near Khanda Chowk in Vikaspuri, a trap was laid and Naseeb was arrested. He tried to flee after spotting the police team but was overpowered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

A Beretta pistol, three live cartridges and a scooter used in the commission of the crime were recovered from his possession, he said.

According to police, Naseeb comes from an economically weak background and had no previous criminal record. He is believed to have come in contact with criminal elements in Delhi and Haryana while looking to earn quick money, Kaushik said.

On the night of June 13, four menm -- two on a motorcycle and two on a scooter -- allegedly arrived at the grocery shop and demanded Rs 50 lakh from the complainant. When he refused, one of the assailants shot him in the abdomen, snatched the cash counter keys, and looted Rs 2.5 lakh.

Before fleeing, they threatened the victim and asked him to arrange the extortion amount by the next day.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and efforts are on to trace the remaining three accused. Further interrogation of Naseeb is underway, police said.

