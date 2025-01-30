New Delhi, January 30: In a novel operation, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch officials identified a murder convict, who jumped parole, by distributing 'boondi-laddus' during a Republic Day celebration and later nabbed him, ending an over three-year chase. Kailash (40), who killed his wife in Delhi's Najafgarh area in 2008 over the suspicion of an extramarital affair and was convicted in 2011, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri last Tuesday, police officials said.

The convict, who was serving a life sentence, had been on the run since 2021 after not surrendering following a three-month parole granted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. He moved frequently from one place to another to evade arrest. He initially lived in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar for a year before relocating to Haridwar for two years. Recently, he returned to his native village in Madhya Pradesh and was working as a daily wage labourer there, the police officer said. Delhi Grisly Murder: Man Arrested for Killing Cousin After Victim Pressurises Him To Abandon Family and Live With Her, Charred Body of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Near Shivaji Road.

"With local informers confirming his movements, officers devised a plan. On Republic Day, the team mingled with villagers and distributed 'boondi-laddus' to avoid suspicion while discreetly identifying him. He was apprehended on Tuesday," the ACP said. He has been handed over to jail authorities, the police officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)