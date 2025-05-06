New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Police are probing a case of animal cruelty following a man's complaint after a stray dog succumbed to injuries, officials said on Monday.

According to police, they received a PCR call on April 28 regarding the death of the animal.

The caller told them that on the intervening night of April 27 and 28, he found a seriously injured dog lying near the Press Enclave Road. He immediately rushed it to an animal hospital.

Despite doctors efforts, the dog died, police said.

A postmortem was carried out and the results are awaited. Police have registered a case under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway, police added.

