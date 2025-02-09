Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi assembly polls in which the Congress suffered a complete wipeout for the third consecutive time is a clear message to the Himachal Pradesh people that the ruling party's intentions and policies are "anti-people", alleged BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal on Sunday.

In the Delhi Assembly polls, The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats at stake and the AAP was way behind with 22, according to the Election Commission website.

The Congress, which had ruled for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit from 1998, came a cropper in the Assembly elections, failing to get even a single seat for the third straight time. Its candidates suffered crushing defeats with a majority of them even losing their deposits.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Bindal said the party failed to win even a single seat and its candidates lost security deposit in 67 constituencies.

This is an open message that the intentions and policies of the Congress are anti-people, he asserted.

In a statement issued here, Bindal said the Congress, which came to power in Himachal Pradesh by "deceiving" the unemployed youths is now busy spending its time abusing the BJP.

The tall promises of the Congress of giving five lakh jobs in five years have fallen flat, the BJP state chief claimed, adding that there has been no job and no employment since the formation of the Congress government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has started the expansion of railways which has reached up to Bilaspur but the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is trying to take undue credit for it, he claimed.

Leader of the opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the people of Himachal Pradesh are fed up with the "disastrous" Congress government just like the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is taking loans after loans, but development has come to a standstill, he alleged.

