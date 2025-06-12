New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) With rising temperatures in Delhi, the highest peak power demand of this summer was recorded on Wednesday. The real-time figures of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed the peak demand was 8,231 MW at 10.55 pm.

This year, the peak power demand of Delhi is expected to cross 9,000 MW. Previously, an all-time high peak demand in the national capital was recorded at 8,656 in 2024.

In 2023, Delhi's peak power demand had crossed 8,000 MW for the very first time.

A red alert was issued for Delhi as it remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45.0 degrees Celsius across various weather stations on Wednesday.

The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 pm, Ayanagar was the hottest at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 43.6 degrees Celsius, Pitampura at 43.5 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road at 43.4 degrees Celsius, Mayur Vihar at 40.9 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung --the city's base station -- reported 43.3 degrees Celsius.

