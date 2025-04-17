New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Education on Thursday directed all schools in Delhi to take preventive measures against the spread of vector-borne diseases, including advising students to wear full-sleeve clothes as part of their uniform and use mosquito repellents.

In a circular, it stated that since these diseases tend to spread during the warmer months and can escalate into major outbreaks if left unchecked, prevention remains the most effective method to control their transmission.

"All heads of schools have been instructed to share the guidelines with students and staff to ensure these precautions are followed both at home and on school premises," the circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Besides advising students to wear full-sleev clothes and use mosquito repellents regularly, it also recommended that windows be fitted with wire mesh to prevent the entry of mosquitoes and that mosquito nets be used at home.

Regular announcements and discussions about preventive steps should be conducted during assemblies, recess, or class hours to reinforce awareness, the DoE circular added.

Schools must ensure that all water tanks and containers are properly covered, while air vents and overflow pipes are sealed, it stated.

The department further stated that air coolers should be cleaned and dried on a weekly basis and if that is not feasible, a tablespoon of petrol or diesel may be added to the water to stop mosquito breeding.

It also advised proper disposal of unused containers, tyres, coconut shells and similar items. Additionally, water in flower vases and pots should be changed weekly.

Students should be encouraged to take similar precautions at home, such as covering toilet seats when away for extended periods, using mosquito mats or aerosol sprays during the day and preventing water stagnation, the circular said.

To further engage students, schools have also been encouraged to organise activities such as poster-making, slogan writing, street plays and poem recitations on the matter, it added.

