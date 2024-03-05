New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday inspected a prototype of a nine-metre mohalla bus at the Rajghat bus depot and travelled on it to attend the Assembly budget session.

He said these mohalla buses have seats for 23 passengers and are designed for shorter routes within Delhi, serving as a vital mode of first and last-mile connectivity for commuters.

After inspecting the bus at the depot, he drove the vehicle around it. Later, he boarded the bus as a commuter to reach the Delhi Assembly.

More than 40 lakh bus trips are completed by commuters in Delhi daily using the 7,582 buses operated by the Delhi Government, the minister said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to enhancing the public transportation network and ensuring efficient mobility solutions for all residents of Delhi," Gahlot said.

The Mohalla bus scheme was announced last year, with 100 buses expected to ply on Delhi roads in the 2023-24 fiscal.

"The bus I rode in today is equipped with a 196kW battery, providing a range of 120-130 km on a full charge. This allows the bus to easily complete 10 to 15 round trips on a single charge," Gahlot said.

These buses are green in colour. Moreover, 25 per cent of the seats are pink, reserved exclusively for women who can also avail free rides on these buses through Pink passes.

The Mohalla Bus Scheme aims to deploy 9-metre-long electric buses to provide neighbourhood or feeder bus services. The Kejriwal government plans to introduce 2,180 such buses by 2025, catering specifically to areas which have limited road width or witness overcrowding.

These buses will help boost first and last-mile connectivity for the people, particularly in areas where the standard 12-metre buses face operational challenges due to their size and turning radius. Delhiites can expect to see these buses on city roads by next month, Gahlot said.

By the end of 2025, Delhi aims to have a total of 10,480 buses, out of which 80 per cent will be electric.

