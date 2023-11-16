New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday extended by one day the ED custody of three people arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel extended the custody of Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui on an application moved by the central probe agency.

The application was opposed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused persons, who claimed that their arrest was illegal and that the ED had no fresh ground to seek the extension of their custody.

The ED had sought six more days' custody of the accused.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

