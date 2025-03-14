New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) People in Delhi woke up to a clear sky on the day of Holi with the city recording a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light rain or drizzle towards the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, adding the relative humidity was 80 per cent at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, the air quality data on the Central Pollution Control Board's website was unavailable in the morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)