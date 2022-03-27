Latur, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said development of roads will boost transport and industrial growth.

Chavan performed ground-breaking ceremony for various developmental works at Kharola village in the Latur district in Marathwada region.

“People of the Marathwada region are still waiting for development. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funds were mainly given for health facilities, setting up new hospitals etc. In future, priority will be given for developmental works with a positive attitude," the minister said.

He underlined the need to cut down the travel time between Latur and Nanded.

