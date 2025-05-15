New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) GST Intelligence officers have busted an inter-state nexus by three business entities that were involved in fake billing and GST evasion of Rs 13.41 crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Ludhiana, investigated three business entities based in Mandi Gobindgarh -- M/s Aar Dee Enterprises, M/s Aashi Steel Industries and M/s Abhi Alloys -- and involved in trading of iron and steel articles.

The investigation showed these entities were involved in fraudulently showing sales of Rs 87.91 crore without any actual supply of goods and claiming input tax credit (ITC).

This case has been unearthed due to the intra-organisational and inter-regional synergy between two offices, DGGI Lucknow in UP and DGGI Ludhiana in Punjab, the finance ministry said in a statement.

On May 15, DGGI Ludhiana arrested Raman Kumar Chaurasia and Devinder Singh for generation of fake bills leading to GST evasion of Rs 13.41 crore.

They have been sent to judicial custody, it added.

