New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 5.97 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 251.14-crore IPO received bids for 4,78,68,720 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

Also Read | Tata Group To Merge Vistara With Air India; Singapore Airlines To Hold 25.1% Stake in Merged Entity.

The category for non-institutional investors received 8.74 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 7.75 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion 76 per cent.

The IPO of Dharmaj Crop was fully subscribed on the first day of offer on Monday and had ended the trade with 1.79 times subscription.

Also Read | Drunk Driving Curbs: Delhi Police Asks Uber To Verify Drivers Before Onboarding Them, Check Alcohol Level Before Ride.

It has a fresh issue of up to Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale of 14,83,000 equity shares.

Dharmaj Crop Guard has raised Rs 74.95 crore from anchor investors, including Elara India Opportunities Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities and Resonance Opportunities Fund.

The IPO has a price range of Rs 216-237 a share.

Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilizers and antibiotic.

Elara Capital (India) and Monarch Networth Capital are managers to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)