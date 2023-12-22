New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said its excess baggage service has handled around 1.7 lakh kilograms of luggage and has helped passengers save around Rs 7 crore on excess baggage since the initiative started in 2020.

Under the service, prices start at Rs 99 per kilogram.

"Excess baggage delivery is offered at less than 1/5th of the typical excess baggage cost, making it a highly cost-effective solution for travellers. Passengers also enjoy the flexibility to choose between air and road delivery options, with road delivery guaranteeing baggage arrival within 4-7 days and air delivery ensuring a swift arrival within 72 hours," DIAL said in a release.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

With respect to the service, domestic routes such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kerala, and Guwahati have emerged as the most sought-after choices among passengers, the release said.

