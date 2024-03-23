New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is analysing a video, which showed two women sitting inside a coach and applying Holi colour to each others' cheeks with a Hindi film song playing in the background, for alleged violation of its policies, the transporter said on Saturday.

"Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content," it said in a statement about the video which has gone viral on social media.

"Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters.

"We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted," the DMRC said.

DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises, it said.

In the video, two women are seen sitting on the floor inside a metro train and applying colour on each other in a fashion similar to the way the two actors in the song do.

