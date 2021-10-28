New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) English football club Chelsea and sports travel and experiences platform DreamSetGo on Thursday said they have entered into a partnership under which the latter will be the first ever official Indian fan experience partner for the club.

Under the partnership, DreamSetGo will offer a range of unique experiences for Chelsea's fans in the country.

These include providing Indian supporters of the club with increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea's stadium in London), private meet-and-greet sessions with the club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and exclusive chances to attend first-team training, the two partners said in a joint statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Chelsea Chief Executive Guy Laurence said,"India is home to millions of Chelsea fans and we aim to leverage DreamSetGo's expertise to devise bespoke tours for the ever-growing fanbase in the region."

The partnership will bring Indian fans closer to the club through truly unique experiences, he added.

DreamSetGo Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Monish Shah,"This partnership marks our first with an English football club and we look forward to curating unforgettable experiences taking fans and travellers through the fascinating stories of the club."

For the younger Chelsea fans in India, DreamSetGo will offer experience with the chance to travel to the club's training ground in Cobham and take part in their training sessions, led by experienced Chelsea Foundation coaches, the statement said.

