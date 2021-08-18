Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) DrinkPrime, a startup which provides access to safe drinking water, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 8 crore recently as part of their debt fundraising for expansion.

Also Read | COVID-19 Update: Vaccine Stockpiling by Nations May Bring New COVID-19 Variants, Say Researchers.

The company raised Rs 5 crore from the impact-focused lender UC Inclusive Credit and Rs 3 crore from the non-banking financial company, Western Capital, DrinkPrime said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A03s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 11,499.

"We are thankful to UC Inclusive Credit and Western Capital for their support to help us get closer to our dream of making safe drinking water accessible to everyone," DrinkPrime co-founder and CEO Vijender Reddy Muthyala said.

The company is constantly trying to provide more people with access to safe drinking water and will utilise the funds to ensure that it reaches more people in the country, DrinkPrime co-founder and COO Manas Ranjan Hota said.

The startup said it serves more than 1 lakh users across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)