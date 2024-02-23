Noida, Feb 23 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday said they have arrested three people in connection with the theft of 80 Samsung mobile phones worth around Rs 15 lakh while in transit and recovered 72 of them.

One of the accused is a driver with a company that handles logistics work for Samsung while the other two are his friends and he had joined the job with a plan to commit the theft, a senior officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said 80 Samsung A50 5G mobile phones were stolen on February 8 and 14 while being transported in a consignment from Jaipur to Noida.

On Tuesday, Jitendra Singh, a manager of logistics firm Shadowfex Technology, which handled the transport work for Korean giant here, lodged a complaint at the Surajpur police station about the finding.

"The manager had hinted suspicion at an employee and his associates regarding the theft of the 80 mobile phones. An investigation was taken up and multiple teams formed, which nabbed three accused on Thursday. Seventy-two stolen mobile phones estimated worth around Rs 13.50 lakh have been recovered from their possession," Katheriya told reporters.

Those held have been identified as Ravi Gour (27), Dinesh (24) and Anil Kumar (25), all natives of Rajasthan and current residents of Lakhanpur village in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Ravi told police during inquiry that he knew about the company's work and was driven by greed to work in the company as a driver. He confessed to stealing the 80 phones along with his friends, who did not work in this company but are his close friends," Katheriya added.

Eight mobile phones from the lot are missing and the police have learnt that the trio sold them off to random people soon after the theft. Efforts are underway to trace those phones and recover them as well, he said.

The FIR in the case is lodged at the Surajpur police station and the trio was produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody, the police said.

