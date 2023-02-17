Coimbatore, Feb 17 (PTI) Digital first two-wheeler platform provider DriveX backed by F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan has launched its first DriveX Technical Centre in the city that aims to refurbish around 400 two-wheelers a month.

The centre would equip multi-brand two-wheelers with the latest ELGI machinery that have been made to standards and specification as prescribed by DriveX.

DriveX was founded by Karthikeyan and Christopher Sargunam in 2020.

"The pre-owned two-wheeler vehicle market is changing rapidly. We have been successful in launching new business models, including pre-owned model in the two-wheeler segment earlier," Karthikeyan said.

"We have established this state-of-the-art technical centre with such immense capacity closely working with ATS Elgi machinery to meet our demands in churning out volumes for the customers."

The Centre aims to refurbish 350-400 two-wheelers a month at this centre. In the initial phase, 10 service bays have been planned while in the second phase six service bays, he said.

Besides serving local customers, the centre would supply to company-owned, company operated, franchise-owned, franchise operated outlets from Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and neighbouring Kerala.

