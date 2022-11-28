Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) Mangaluru city police on Monday said they have arrested a man from Tenka Yekkar village near here for allegedly killing his wife by attacking her with a wooden club. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and the incident took place on Sunday, said the police.

Police sources said the drunken Durgesh picked up a quarrel with his wife Saritha and he allegedly took the club and fatally hit her.

Their son who was at home when the attack took place fled to his grandmother's house out of fear. The accused called his brother this morning and informed him about the incident.

The police said they have registered a case and arrested the man.

