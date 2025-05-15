New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has directed the managers of its depots to ensure all existing and newly inducted buses are integrated into the bus management system for live vehicle monitoring, in a step towards enhancing passenger safety.

DTC officials have also told officials to intensify inspections with a focus on cleanliness and better visibility of buses.

"Around 80 buses are yet to be integrated with the BMS (bus management system). The strategic business unit has been instructed to issue necessary directions to complete the integration without any delay," stated the minutes of a DTC meeting held earlier this month.

The system, designed by the transport authorities for smooth movement of buses across the city, provides real-time monitoring facilities to the IT department of the DTC.

"Penalties must be imposed for non-functioning systems in accordance with the terms of the service agreement," the minutes added.

The bus management system is a multi-purpose data collection process of the DTC that gathers live data on the location of the bus through the GPS system, monitors driver behaviour and the condition of electric bus charging facilities.

"All depot managers have been instructed to ensure monitoring and regular inspections with a focus on clean and well-maintained buses to improve public visibility of DTC," said the minutes of last month's meeting.

Approximately 40 lakh people in the national capital avail buses daily for their commute. These vehicles are operated by the the Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS).

The city has 2,152 electric buses, of which 1,752 are with the DTC and the rest under the DIMTS-Cluster scheme. Delhi is expected to see 5,000 more electric buses by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal, making it a city with the second-largest electric bus fleet globally.

